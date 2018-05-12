responsibility
- MusicBenny The Butcher Praises J. Cole For Recognizing His Status In The GameFor the Griselda alum, it's important for the top dog rappers to know how to wield their power, which is why he has such love for the Dreamville boss.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureIs Kai Cenat Responsible For The NYC Riots?The impromptu giveaway of PlayStation 5 consoles by Kai Cenat sparked chaos in NYC's Union Square Park. Now, there are a number of people raising questions about his responsibility for the riot. By Aron A.
- MusicDa Brat Thinks Parents Of R. Kelly's Alleged Victims "Need To Take Responsibility"Da Brat still has love for R. Kelly amid "Surviving R. Kelly" scandal.By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott Accused Of Failing To Get Insurance For Show Ending In Fan's Paralysis: ReportThe 2017 tragedy is still legally unresolved.By Zaynab
- MusicJa Rule's Lesson From Fyre Festival Scandal: "Never Give Nobody Keys To Your MF Car"He knows he dropped the ball.By Zaynab
- MusicKodak Black On Sex: "That Sh*t Ain't Even All That To Me"Does this go beyond tunnel vision?By Zaynab
- SocietyVenezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Survives Alleged Assassination AttemptNicolas Maduro vows to get his revenge.By Devin Ch
- SocietyState Of Kentucky Sues Walgreens Over It's Role In Opioid CrisisThe State of Kentucky singles out Walgreens for "unlawful business practices."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentRob Kardashian Still Pressuring Khloe To Dump Tristan ThompsonRob Kardashian is reportedly "mad as hell."By Devin Ch