K-Pop Stans Argue Jungkook "Made" Latto, Central Cee, And Jack Harlow

K-Pop beef has spread into the hip-hop community. Several diehard Jungkook stans have argued that the BTS artist "made" the likes of Latto, Central Cee, and Jack Harlow. The argument stemmed from a Twitter user stipulating that Jungkook had "made" his collaborators. This was opposed to Jennie from BLACKPINK, who is "flopping". However, of course, a number of people have taken issue with that statement. "So you're telling me Jungloo made Usher, David Guetta, Charlie Puth, Jack Harlow, Kid Laroi, Major Lazer, Dj Snake, Justin Timberlake, Scooter and Central Cee famous??" one user wrote.

It appears that several of Jungkook's fans are conflating individually learning about an artist with Jungkook making that artist. For example, "3D", Jungkook's collab with Harlow, reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, Harlow already had two No. 1 tracks ("Industry Baby" and "First Class") prior to his collab with Jungkook. While "Seven", Latto's track with Jungkook, did go No. 1, she already had a top-three hit with "Big Energy".

However, is a different Latto collab on the way? Drake was spotted out with Latto's younger sister this week, leading some fans to believe that the two rappers could collab in the near future. "i was just telling my boyfriend yesterday morning, random af “i think latto is gonna do a song with drake” and he was so confused. Fst fwd to last night and drake was out with brooklyn lmao LET ME GO PLAY SOME NUMBERS!" one excited fan wrote on X. Another reposted their posting asking other fans to "imagine the bars" in a Drake and Latto collab.

However, the collab would require Drake to "betray" his former Young Money colleague, Nicki Minaj. During Minaj's opening show on the Pink Friday 2 Tour in Oakland, fans were heard chanting "F-ck Latto" at several points during the show. The animosity towards Latto likely stems from her beef with Ice Spice. Spice is considered a Minaj "ally" after several collabs between the two. Furthermore, Latto is considered a Cardi B "ally" after the pair collaborated on "Put It On Da Floor Again" last year.

