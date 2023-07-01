Stormzy And RAYE Deliver Vintage Vibes On “The Weekend”

Superstar British rapper Stormzy is back with a new single. The track sees the “Vossi Bop” singer teaming up with fellow UK export, R&B singer RAYE. It’s already Stormzy’s third new single in just the path month. On June 22nd he dropped “Toxic Trait” which saw him teaming up with rapper and producer Fredo. Shortly after he dropped “Longevity Flow.” Both tracks instantly started racking up streams and gaining attention as soon as they were dropped, as almost anything Stormzy releases does.

On their new song “The Weekend” Stormzy and RAYE play the role of a couple expressing the unique ways they admire each other. RAYE opens the song up with lyrics about how they first met and Stormzy’s verses show a sentimental side as he expresses all the things he loves about his girl. The track comes with a soulful, retro R&B style instrumental mixed in with slick drums that create a perfect vibe.

Stormzy And RAYE Show Off Their Romantic Sides

For RAYE, this new single follows the release of her debut album My 21st Century Blues earlier this year. The album featured her breakout hit-song “Escapism” which featured vocal contributions from 070 Shake. The album was released after a long fight between RAYE and her label to eventually have her music heard. The art instillation pictured on the album’s cover was deliberately built in the view of her former label.

Stormzy released his third album This Is What I Mean late last year. Subsequently the project became his third straight to debut at number 1 on the UK Album Charts and featured two top 10 hits in “Hide & Seek” and “Firebabe.” The rapper began 2023 by releasing two remixes from the record in collaboration with R&B group FLO and afrorave superstar Rema. What do you think of the new Stormzy and RAYE track? Let us know in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can’t buy you bags, girl, you are the bag

They should hang you up, you’re an artifact

You’re my sweeter love, that’s a heart attack

You gon’ make me turn that thing into a water tap