London group FLO just dropped their remix of Stormzy’s “Hide & Seek” off of his latest album, This Is What I Mean. Moreover, it adds even more beauty and calming vibes than its already breezy original. If anything, it shows a true chemistry between these artists, as they emulate the original’s R&B vocals quite skillfully.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 16: Stormzy attends “A Very #MERKY Christmas” hosted by Stormzy at Fairfield Halls on December 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Stormzy’s tender performance on the track isn’t undercut. “Hide & Seek” found him in a softer and more easy-going flow and performance compared to some of his best output. Regardless, the “Vossi Bop” MC delivered an earnest and straightforward verse that meaningfully connect with the song’s message. However, in the lead-up to his November album, other singles like “Firebabe” indicated to fans that the London rapper was bound to surprise.

Still, the “Hide & Seek” remix is a quality blend of dancehall-inspired rhythms, warm acoustic instrumentation, and gorgeous R&B melodies. Moreover, FLO blend together with such harmony and grace on the track that they feel more like a choir than just three singers. However, that’s not to discount each member’s talent, as Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma, and Renée Downer all impress. Furthermore, their presence on the song is owed just as much to their sung lyrics as it is to the atmosphere their background vocals create.

After an incredible comeback year, Stormzy showed us why he’s as beloved as he is. For example, he made a great appearance on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, which only elevated his skill set. Given music videos and a host of other promotional material, he’s likely to have a big 2023 as well.

What did you think of FLO’s remix of “Hide & Seek” by Stormzy? Moreover, are you still bumping This Is What I Mean? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, you can peep some notable lyrics from the song down there as well. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest R&B hits of the week.

Quotable Lyrics

If I leave this up to you (To you)

We’ll lose all that we knew (We knew)

Tell me, have you ever been so deep

We don’t even know where we are?