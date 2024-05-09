21 Savage May Have Subtly Shown Support For Drake During A Recent Show

Many in the rap world have been turning their back on Drake in the past few months. While his "Poetic Justice" collaborator Kendrick Lamar has taken up many of the headlines he's just one of several rappers who reportedly took shots at Drake. Former collaborators like Future, The Weeknd, and Metro Boomin were also roped into the beef for actions they took that were either supposedly or definitely aimed at Drake. One thing that's surprised many onlookers is how few rappers came out in support of Drizzy.

That's not to say nobody is on his side. Some controversial rappers like Jay Electronica, Azealia Banks, and Tom Macdonald have voiced their support for the "Rich Baby Daddy" rapper. One person who has been suspiciously silent is 21 Savage. He and Drake released a collaborative project back in 2022 called Her Loss that spawned a few big hits. The biggest of them is "Rich Flex" which Savage recently unpacked during a show in Kendrick Lamar's hometown LA. Video from the performance shows he had the local crowd singing along to Drake's verse on the track. If he's taking sides he's certainly doing it in a subtle way, but one that plenty of fans picked up on. Check out a clip from the show below.

Read More: Is 21 Savage Allowed In Canada?

21 Savage Performs Drake Collab In LA

21 Savage's silence on the Drake beef was brought up last month as well. That came when Metro Boomin, who has been consistently tweeting out Drake hate, made a vague social media post. He commented on a potential third song in he and Savage's Savage Mode series. The original Savage Mode dropped back in 2016 and it got a widely acclaimed follow up a few years later in 2020. The four years since then have fans calling for another addition to the series.

What do you think of 21 Savage playing his Drake collab "Rich Flex" while in Kendrick Lamar's home town? Do you think the move was any kind of deliberate move to show whose side he's on? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Where Is 21 Savage From?

[Via]