The Joe Budden Podcast Credits Dipset With Putting Lil Wayne On, But Some Fans Disagree

Joe Budden and company's take on Lil Wayne's rise to fame is, according to critics online, "New York main character syndrome."

As usual, The Joe Budden Podcast came through with a spicy take recently that got hip-hop fans into a strong debate. Moreover, the cohosts seemed to refer to how some Southern scenes, including Atlanta and others, only got popular due to New York co-signing them and letting them in on the fun. They brought up a couple of examples, such as Jeezy and Fabolous, but the most controversial point was that Dipset (also known as The Diplomats) were the ones who broke Lil Wayne into the rap game. However, Budden was quick to note that he has all the respect in the world for Atlanta, and seemed to acknowledge that this commentary is something that fans could easily mischaracterize.

Well, he wasn't wrong... Or perhaps more accurately, folks still disagreed with the core of his and his cohosts' actual argument. Debate quickly ensued in the replies, and went in all sorts of directions. But this is a sentiment that even Dipset themselves, namely its member Jim Jones, would definitely agree with. He claimed that Lil Wayne took inspiration from The Diplomats' style after spending a summer with them.

The Joe Budden Podcast Thinks Dipset Broke Lil Wayne

But even though this debate around how Lil Wayne became a superstar brings regional debates into the fold, the core of his Cash Money family still rides behind him. "I been with him, that's my dude," Juvenile said while calling Weezy the best rapper of all time during his Breakfast Club interview alongside Mannie Fresh. "I saw the whole process of him, just seeing the whole development of Wayne and where he's at right now." It would be interesting to hear Tunechi's take on all this, considering that he would definitely show love to both groups for very different reasons. Check out reactions to The Joe Budden Podcast's take down below.