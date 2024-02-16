Cam'ron Sticks Up For Drake's Dipset Fandom Despite Fans Clowning It

Sometimes, MCs from different generations get off on the wrong foot, but Drake and Dipset have always loved one another. Moreover, this became most apparent when The Boy donned Cam'ron's iconic pink fit and brought the crew out for his shows at the Apollo Theater in New York City. However, this caused a lot of listeners to clown him as well, either for being too big of a fan or sticking to the old guard. Killa Cam defended this fandom, though, during a recent interview with GQ. According to him, it doesn't differ from any other two artists showing each other love, and it shows how far they've both come for these statements to hold so much weight.

"It’s no different from anybody else just trying to show love,” Cam'ron posited. “A rapper that’s younger than me who grew up watching what we did. I f***ing grew up wanting to get a chain because EPMD had the gold link going on, or Big Daddy Kane‘s rope chain. When it’s somebody of Drake’s magnitude, you ought to show love. A lot of people want to criticize and say he’s [too] commercial. He’s the modern day Michael Jackson that can also rap. You got to realize the type of run he’s on."

Drake & Dipset At The Apollo

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 21: Drake and The Diplomats aka Dipset perform on stage during Drake Live From The Apollo Theater for SiriusXM and Sound 42 at The Apollo Theater on January 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Ironically, though, fellow Dipset member Jim Jones didn't always see this spark in Drake. "Drake definitely ran across my desk,” he recently recalled. “I got a call from Alan Grunblatt, I think I was on tour, and Alan was like, ‘I got this guy named Drake, he’s an actor, he’s on Degrassi.’ I’m like, ‘Who the f**k is Drake on Degrassi?’ He let me hear him rapping, like, this boy could rap his a** off. Then I looked at him, I’m like, ‘Boy, what do you mean? What am I going to do with boy? He’s an actor, he’s in a wheelchair on the Disney Channel.’ I’m like, ‘Boy, I don’t know how to make this work out.'

"Once again, I just wasn’t seeing past what I seen in front of me," he elaborated. "Weezy was smart enough to do so, and I remember being on another tour in the back of the bus and hearing Weezy and Drake rapping and Drake saying something about Princess Diana and it’s going cr*zy. I’m like, ‘Wow, life is cr*zy. This n***a is dead nasty, f**k what he look like.'" For more news on Drake, Cam'ron, and Dipset, stick around on HNHH.

