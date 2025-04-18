News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
sinners soundtrack
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
Ludwig Goransson & Don Toliver Bring A Delightful Modernized Take On Folk & Country With "Flames of Fortune"
Ludwig Goransson has created tons of acclaimed soundtracks over the years and his work on "Sinners" may be a top-five body of work.
By
Zachary Horvath
10 hrs ago
595 Views