John Schneider Tells Beyonce To "Stay Out Of Country Music"

Actor and musician John Schneider issued a scathing warning to Beyonce to stay out of country music. Speaking with far-right news outlet One American News Network, Schneider lamented "left-wing musicians" having to "make their mark like a dog" on country music. Schneider would rather that country be left as a "right-wing" genre. Schneider was particularly incensed by news of a BeyHive fan campaign to get Beyonce's tracks airtime on an Oklahoma country radio station.

Beyond Schenider and his hand-wringing, Beyonce has received widespread acclaim for her two new country projects - "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages". The two songs are expected to precede a full country album as the second act of RENAISSANCE. Details of that project are still scarce. However, fans are absolutely here for the new direction that Beyonce is moving in.

Tina Knowles, Mother Of Beyonce, Speaks On "Country Culture"

Meanwhile, Tina Knowles has penned an insightful musing on "country culture" amid the wild success of "Texas Hold 'Em". "We have always celebrated Cowboy Culture growing up in Texas. We also always understood that it was not just about it belonging to White culture only. In Texas there is a huge black cowboy culture. Why do you think that my kids have integrated it into their fashion and art since the beginning. When people ask why is Beyonce wearing cowboy hats? It's really funny, I actually laugh because it's been there since she was a kid, we went to rodeos every year and my whole family dressed in western fashion. Solange did a whole brilliant Album and Project based on Black Cowboy Culture. It definitely was a part of our culture growing up.❤️❤️," Knowles wrote on Instagram.

Furthermore, Knowles' words were accompanied by a slideshow highlighting the families pre-existing ties to the country. This included professional photoshoots and candid images of the family. Additionally, Knowles included several recent articles about the topic. This includes the viral piece by Taylor Crumpton for TIME - "Beyonce Has Always Been Country".

