Bryson Tiller Is Finally Back On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

HotNewHipHop's R&B Season playlist update is back, rounding up some of the best genre-adjacent releases of the week for your convenience. Leading the pack is the brand new self-titled album from Bryson Tiller, on which there are many different highlights to name. Particularly, though, we wanted to show love to two tracks that contributed to this comeback's fulfilling and impressive nature. Victoria Monét adds her gorgeous vocals to the bass-heavy, smooth, and chemistry-filled "Persuasion," a fitting title for such an intoxicating cut. Another highlight is "Assume The Position," which takes more of a dance-inspired direction with warped vocal chops and a solid house rhythm.

Meanwhile, another R&B Season standout this week was Kehlani's "After Hours," which is a creative and wavy flip of Nina Sky's 2004 classic "Move Ya Body." It takes on a much more tropical and vibrant instrumental pallet than the original, making for a sultry and breezy effort. While it's not the most mind-blowing vocal performance on the planet, the song definitely succeeds in its mission to put you in a vibe. All we can hope for is that there's more great material where this came from for 2024.

As for a more up-and-coming star still making his mark, 4batz just dropped his On The Radar freestyle "put yo gun 2 use." Compared to the high-pitched, moody, and nocturnal sound offered on his previous singles, this is a much more light, sunny, and measured cut on R&B Season that still retains the mystery and wooziness behind his artistry. The drums on here feel particularly crisp and overwhelming in the mix (and sound like the same ones used on classic cuts like Slick Rick's "Children's Story"), and some vocal harmonies and additional refrains make this more dynamic than a standard off-top performance. Overall, it's nice to hear this evolution.

Finally, we wanted to shout out Khalid's melancholy and slow-burning single "Please Don't Fall In Love With Me" for its emotional resonance and dreamy atmosphere. Let us know down in the comments section below what your favorite R&B Season release was this week. Also, let us know what else we missed from this week. For the latest great music drops around the clock, stick around on HNHH.

