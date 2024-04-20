Ice Spice Shoots Video For Cash Cobain's "Fisherr" Remix In New York City

After a leak of this collaboration seemed to leak online, new footage suggests that this didn't affect Ice Spice and Cash Cobain's plans.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
95 Views
Billboard Women In Music 2024 - Show

It looks like an alleged leak of the "Fisherr" remix from Cash Cobain featuring Ice Spice did not deter these collaborators from giving it to fans very soon. Moreover, it looks like they were spotted in New York City filming a music video for the team-up, as you can see Spice and hear the song in the background on the Instagram clip below. We say "they" because it's likely that an extended hand that pops up from the video's angle is Cash's , although the snippet doesn't show the rest of the person's body or face. Regardless, it sounds like these two might have another viral hit on their hands in their rising careers as some of New York's most relevant new exponents right now.

Furthermore, it follows a really prolific stretch for both of them, with Cash Cobain getting a big Drake co-sign over the past few years and dropping his best and most far-reaching material yet. As for Ice Spice, she's been one of the biggest names in music for the past year or so, and it's not hard to see why. An engaged and consistent social media presence, plenty of viral moments, and most importantly, the strength of the hits have really paved a fruitful path. They both still have a long way to go, but that boundless future is part of what makes them exciting acts right now.

Read More: Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, And Tyla Link Up And Have Fans Calling For A New Girl Group

Ice Spice & (Probably) Cash Cobain Seem To Film "Fisherr" Remix Video In NYC: Watch

Recently, Ice Spice reflected on her first-ever Grammys appearance on The Shop with LeBron James, Travis Scott, and an overall star-studded group of guests. "I was just honored to be there," she expressed about the awards ceremony. "And grateful for my nominations, to be honest. Like, I didn't expect to win any, so I didn't leave disappointed. I had more fun after the Grammys, actually *laughs*. At the after-party."

Meanwhile, the "Dunk Contest" spitter will likely come through with a lot more heat in 2024 in addition to this remix. How do you think it will shape up, and are you excited to follow these artists on their journey? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, log back into HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Cash Cobain and Ice Spice.

Read More: Drake Parties With Cash Cobain & Fivio Foreign During Weekend In New York: Watch

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Ice Spice, Coachella Music and Arts Festival 2024.MusicIce Spice's Remix Of Cash Cobain's "Fisherrr" Allegedly Leaks Online5.2K
Billboard R&amp;B Hip-Hop Live - Power PlayersMusicIce Spice & Her Booty Take Center Stage In NYC7.4K
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press RoomMusicIce Spice Discusses Her First Grammys Experience With An All-Star Panel On "The Shop"1138
iHeart Powerhouse 105.1MusicIce Spice Celebrates Her First Grammy Nominations4.5K