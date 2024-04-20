Ice Spice Shoots Video For Cash Cobain's "Fisherr" Remix In New York City

It looks like an alleged leak of the "Fisherr" remix from Cash Cobain featuring Ice Spice did not deter these collaborators from giving it to fans very soon. Moreover, it looks like they were spotted in New York City filming a music video for the team-up, as you can see Spice and hear the song in the background on the Instagram clip below. We say "they" because it's likely that an extended hand that pops up from the video's angle is Cash's , although the snippet doesn't show the rest of the person's body or face. Regardless, it sounds like these two might have another viral hit on their hands in their rising careers as some of New York's most relevant new exponents right now.

Furthermore, it follows a really prolific stretch for both of them, with Cash Cobain getting a big Drake co-sign over the past few years and dropping his best and most far-reaching material yet. As for Ice Spice, she's been one of the biggest names in music for the past year or so, and it's not hard to see why. An engaged and consistent social media presence, plenty of viral moments, and most importantly, the strength of the hits have really paved a fruitful path. They both still have a long way to go, but that boundless future is part of what makes them exciting acts right now.

Ice Spice & (Probably) Cash Cobain Seem To Film "Fisherr" Remix Video In NYC: Watch

Recently, Ice Spice reflected on her first-ever Grammys appearance on The Shop with LeBron James, Travis Scott, and an overall star-studded group of guests. "I was just honored to be there," she expressed about the awards ceremony. "And grateful for my nominations, to be honest. Like, I didn't expect to win any, so I didn't leave disappointed. I had more fun after the Grammys, actually *laughs*. At the after-party."

Meanwhile, the "Dunk Contest" spitter will likely come through with a lot more heat in 2024 in addition to this remix.

