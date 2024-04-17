Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, And Tyla Link Up And Have Fans Calling For A New Girl Group

Fans think the trio could create an all-time great bop together.

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2

Ice Spice has been busy recently. Over the weekend she made her debut at Coachella where she dazzled fans with some of the biggest hits from her breakout 2023. Just a few days later she found herself on the other side of the country making a surprise appearance during a PinkPantheress show in New York. The two collaborated on the song "Boys a liar pt. 2" last year which became a breakthrough hit for both of them. They performed the song together and then posed for a picture with yet another recent breakthrough star backstage.

That star is Tyla, whose song "Water" took hold on the charts late last year and soared to be one of the biggest hits of the last few months of 2023. The song is still holding on currently sitting at number 24. The three recently christened stars found the time to pose for a stunning photo together backstage. The picture made its way to the internet where fans couldn't resist praising all three of them. Numerous fans left comments about them being the real "big 3" in popular music and some even compared them to TLC. Check out the mountains of fan love for the trio and the photo they took together below.

Ice Spice has fans eagerly awaiting her debut album. After promising big things in 2024 she unveiled that her studio debut is on the way. Over the weekend she debuted some new material during her Coachella set. The previews had some fans suspecting that she could be taking shots at Latto once again like she did on the deluxe edition of her Like..? EP last year.

She also announced that her album will be called Y2K and confirmed recently that the project passed the "car test" meaning it could be ready for release soon. What do you think of Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, and Tyla linking up for a new picture together? Do you think the trio should collaborate on some new music? Let us know in the comment section below.

