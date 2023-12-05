50 Cent Says He "Shouldn't Talk To" Rappers With Low Record Sales

Between rap fans debating the merits of their favorite artists and rappers themselves flexing their accomplishments, sales are a big deal in the genre. Despite some strong debuts early in the year from artists like Lil Durk and Young Thug, almost half of 2023 went by without a single rap album selling enough copies to reach number one on the Billboard 200. Since then, Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, and Travis Scott have all released their new project and delivered on increasingly massive first-week sales.

Now, somebody who is no stranger to selling lots of copies is chiming in. A newly released video of 50 Cent seemingly behind the scenes at one of his shows on The Final Lap Tour this year sees him sharing some feelings about rappers who don't exactly do numbers. He says that he "shouldn't talk to" any rapper who can only sell 31k copies. That sparked plenty of debate among fans both in regards to who he was actually talking about and whether he still has the right to make that kind of talk in the first place. Check out the full clip and fan reactions below.

50 Cent Doesn't Want To Hear From Rappers With Low Numbers

Some fans speculate that 50 may be talking about a recent album whose sales numbers were lower than expected. "Damn.. ross & meek fell off . HARD!!" the top comment on the post reads. Two rap titans Meek Mill and Rick Ross recently teamed up for a collaborative album, the kind of thing that you'd expect to sell tons. But the album only ended up doing 35k sales in its first week adding up to a relatively modest total.

Elsewhere in the comments fans debate how many copies 50 himself would sell with a new album in 2023. "Ain’t no way 50 cent selling 31k these days," another one of the top comments reads. What do you think of 50 Cent's observations about rappers who only sell 30k copies? Let us know in the comment section below.

