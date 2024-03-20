Halle Bailey Shares Sultry Behind The Scenes Video For "In Your Hands"

Halle Bailey is an artist who has been evolving in front of our very eyes. Overall, it has been a whole lot of fun to watch this evolution play out. She came up in the music industry thanks to the work she did with her sister Chloe. Chloe x Halle were a phenomenal duo and we're sure they're not done working with one another just yet. However, it is clear that their solo careers are on their minds right now, and we cannot blame them for it. Halle, in particular, has been dropping some new singles as of late, and there is no doubt that they are gaining traction.

Her most recent single just so happens to be the song "In Your Hands." Overall, this is a gorgeous song that pays homage to wonderful singers like Whitney Houston and Celine Dion. The production on the song tugs on the heartstrings while Bailey is able to deliver soaring vocals. The song came complete with a music video, and on Wednesday, Bailey offered up the behind the scenes footage for the video. As you can see below, much of the footage can be described as sultry with Bailey donning a gorgeous blue top.

Halle Bailey Goes BTS

Fans in the comments section were exceptionally moved by Bailey's performance in the song. It is well-deserved props considering just how much heart and soul she put into the track. "You would eat a gospel album uppppp," one person wrote. "She was gifted EVERYTHING, the beauty, pure heart and an ethereal angelic voice, oh Halle," said another. Needless to say, Bailey is getting all of the praise in the world, and it must feel amazing.

Let us know what you think of the latest Halle Bailey song, in the comments section down below. What have you thought about her solo career thus far? Are you digging these new songs?

