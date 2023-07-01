PinkPantheress’ “Boy’s a Liar” and its subsequent Ice Spice remix have been stuck in our heads since they first hit streamers. Now, the UK songbird may have finally given us something to rival that. Following his If Looks Could Kill album, Pink has shared a new single in tandem with Destroy Lonely. The pair actually put “Turn Your Phone Off” together a few years back. However, it’s been locked in the vault until the 22-year-old felt ready to share her work with the world.

“This song has been on my mind since I leaked it in 2021. I was just waiting until the perfect opportunity to drop it. I’m privileged to share this track with Lone. Love his artistry, love a random collab,” PinkPanthress shared with fans via Twitter earlier this week. In an accompanying press release, the rising star further complimented her fellow creative, calling Lonely, “someone who has spearheaded his own sound and incorporates beautifully into mine.”

Read More: Destroy Lonely Delivers Highly-Anticipated New Album “If Looks Could Kill”

PinkPantheress Finally Unleashes Old Destroy Lonely Collab

Throughout each of their verses, the artists sing about unwanted calls coming through, even when their phones have been turned off. “The very next day you tried again and again / I don’t know why you call me, when will I see the end?” Pink reflects throughout the chorus. She’s been feeding her fans frequently this month, as “Turn Your Phone Off” follows “Angel,” which is set to appear on the upcoming Barbie movie soundtrack.

Listen to PinkPantheress and Destroy Lonely’s newly released collaboration above, or add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Would you like to hear the two artists connect again in the future? Let us know in the comments, and check back later this weekend for more HNHH recommendations.

Read More: PinkPantheress Embraces Her Inner Barbie On “Angel”

Quotable Lyrics:

There was a time in my life that I thought

That I had maybe made a friend of time

Like our stars were aligned

This wasn’t an option at all

So there’s no surprise that we started to stall

‘Cause we were destined to fall

[Via]