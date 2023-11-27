50 Cent & Evanescence's 2004 Grammys Spat Has Singer Amy Lee Sure Fif Still "Hates [Her] Guts"

As he moves towards his fifties, Curtis Jackson is likely reflecting on the growth in himself since first coming up in the industry. The early years of his career saw 50 Cent acting far more recklessly than he ever does now. For the most part, the Power producer keeps us laughing with his reaction posts on social media these days, but in the mid-2000s, he wasn't afraid to storm award show stages long before Kanye West ever did.

If you tuned into the 2004 Grammys nearly two decades ago, you may recall the tension in the air when Fif lost the award for Best New Artist to Evanescence. In an interview with the Daily Beast, lead singer Amy Lee spoke about the moment when Jackson joined her and guitarist Ben Moody on stage as she gave her acceptance speech. "50 Cent hates my guts," she told the outlet, adding herself to the "I Get Money" hitmaker's long list of enemies.

Read More: Roddy Ricch Pressed The Grammys For Snubbing Lil Baby & Lil Uzi Vert: Report

50 Cent Wasn't Happy About Losing Artist of the Year

Despite how awkward it all looked on TV at the time, Lee insists the moment "wasn't that bad" in real life. "He just sort of like, made an appearance. It was like Zoolander when he thought he won," she joked. While his disdain is obvious, the "Bring Me To Life" singer says she's never had a chance to discuss Fif being snubbed with him. However, he publicly discussed the moment as recently as 2020, while accepting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "You got the largest debut hip hop album [but] you don’t got no Best New Artist trophy," the lyricist ranted during his ceremony.

"The Best New Artist, they gave that shit to Evanescence… Can you find fucking Evanescence? I ain’t seen Evanescence since that night. Since that night they gave them the trophy," he added. Even with the hate, the band has no intentions of getting into a Twitter war with Jackson anytime soon. Amy Lee isn't the only one who's still feeling the sting of 50 Cent's wrath. The New Yorker's followers will know that he's had his foot heavily on Sean Combs' neck following harrowing allegations from Cassie and others in the industry, and he's not showing signs of letting up anytime soon. Read some of his most recent comments at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: 50 Cent Suggests "Surviving Diddy" As His Next Executive-Produced Show Or Film

[Via] [Via]