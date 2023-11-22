Ice Spice Throws It Back On Doja Cat's "Scarlet" Tour: Watch

Ice Spice has been accompanying Doja Cat on The Scarlet Tour lately, opening for the Cali-born hitmaker in Miami yesterday. In a new clip, she's seen throwing it back onstage, performing her hit track "In Ha Mood." Of course, the crowd went wild for the Bronx native's signature moves, and she appeared to match their energy.

The duo will continue to make their way around the U.S. and Canada until the middle of next month, with notable stops scheduled in Brooklyn, Boston, Toronto, and more. They'll wrap things up with a performance in Chicago on December 13. Fans have been loving the addition of the "Deli" rapper to Doja's tour, and they might get the chance to catch her on her own tour sometime in the near future. Earlier this month, the 23-year-old hinted at a new project she has slated for release in 2024, though she's yet to specify exactly what listeners can expect.

Ice Spice Shows Off Her Moves In Miami

Her new project isn't the only thing Ice Spice has to be excited about these days, however. The Grammys also recently announced the nominations for their 2024 ceremony, with the "Munch" star raking in four of them. She's in the running for Best New Artist, and her "Barbie World" collab with Nicki Minaj is nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Song Written For Visual Media. She's also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her appearance on Taylor Swift's "Karma (Remix)."

She took to social media to express how grateful she is to be recognized by the Grammys following the announcement, thanking fans for their support. "FOUR GRAMMY NOMINATIONS ?!," she wrote. "Are you sh*ttin me!!! thank YOU." What do you think of Ice Spice opening for Doja Cat? Do you plan to catch the duo live on Doja Cat's Scarlet tour? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

