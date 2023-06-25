Doja Cat recently hopped on Instagram to share some photos of her new back tattoo. The tattoo is of a spider hanging upside down, and it sits right beneath her tattoo of a bat skeleton. She poses topless to flex her new ink.

Last week, Doja Cat announced her upcoming “Scarlet” tour alongside Ice Spice and Doeechii. She shared the new with her fans with a simple Instagram post, reading “see you on the scarlet tour.” The tour will make 24 stops across the U.S., featuring notable dates in Brooklyn, Miami, Los Angeles, and more. The “Scarlet” tour kicks off on Halloween this year in San Francisco, CA, and will wrap up at Chicago’s United Center in December. Doja Cat also went live on Instagram a few days ago to tease another track she has coming out soon. She played a snippet of the song, titled “Balut,” for fans.

Doja Cat’s Tattoos

Doja also dropped her new track, “Attention,” earlier this month alongside a spooky accompanying music video. The release of the single has gotten fans hoping that she’ll be releasing a full project sometime in the near future. Her next album is expected to drop sometime this year, though no official release date or title has been confirmed. Previously, she told fans the LP would be called Hellmouth, then First of All. She later went back on both titles, claiming she’s finally settled on the name of her next album. All fans know of the title now is that “It’s not First of All.”

Earlier this month, Doja Cat got slammed on Twitter by Azealia Banks. Banks went on a rant on her Instagram Story, telling followers “I really be wanting to like Doja’s music but it’s all just sooo try hard.” She further trashed Doja, saying, “She’s giving me those weird fka twigs biracial girl identity crisis vibes.” Banks continued, “Her approach to trying to conceptualize an authentic rap record is giving angel haze NYC WANNABE levels of boring rippity rap/ cheesy soho whiteboy hypebeast circa ’06.” Regardless of Banks’ hot take, Doja’s fans continue to gear up for whatever she has in store next.

