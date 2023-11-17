Meek Mill Comes To Ice Spice’s Defense Over Fan Drink Drama

Meek had Ice Spice’s back in a drama spawned earlier this week.

BYLavender Alexandria
Meek Mill Comes To Ice Spice’s Defense Over Fan Drink Drama

Earlier this week, Ice Spice got caught up in an online drama that seemed to spawn from almost nothing. A clip made the rounds online of the breakout rap star being handed a drink by a fan. Instead of drinking it herself, she hands it off to a friend which is where the controversy started. Fans online came at her for a variety of reasons. Some questioned why she didn't drink it since it was a gift from a fan. But most people wondered why she handed it off to a friend if she was suspicious of it in the first place.

Now, Meek Mill is coming to Ice Spice's defense over the matter. "it’s crazy people really expect you to drink a cup from a random person …" he responded to the video via a quote tweet. As you'd expect, fans quickly pointed out that Meek was sort of missing the point. "Then she shouldn’t have gave the drink to her friend if she distrusted it," one popular comment pointed out to him. As of the time of publishing Meek hasn't responded to any of the fans pointing that out to him. Check out his original thoughts on the situation below.

Read More:

Meek Mill Stands Up For Ice Spice

Last week, Meek Mill and Rick Ross unleashed their new collaborative album Too Good To Be True. The album had a star-studded list of collaborators including Cool & Dre, BEAM, Vory, Fabolous, Teyana Taylor, DJ Khaled, Wale, The-Dream, Jeremih, French Montana, and Future all make appearances. The album also ends with a special remix featuring contributions from Damian Lillard and Shaq.

Despite the big names on the album, it's only expected to sell between 30k and 35k copies in its first week. The low figures didn't seem to phase Meek though, who explained to fans that he and Ross were doing things differently and owned their work. What do you think of the drama surrounding Ice Spice's drink video? Do you agree with Meek Mill that she was in the right? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Meek Mill Drops Bars On Funk Flex Freestyle: Watch

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.