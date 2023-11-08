Rick Ross And Meek Mill Compare Their Viral Diving Fail Videos

Meek Mill and Rick Ross have a new collaborative album coming out later this week. The duo have already released a pair of singles. It was led off by the critically acclaimed "Shaq & Kobe" which fans streamed enough to place it on the Hot 100 in its first week. A few weeks later, it got a remix which doubled down on the NBA themes by recruiting Damian Lillard and even Shaq himself to contribute guest appearances.

Seemingly by pure coincidence though, the two collaborators both have notorious viral videos where they make underwhelming dive attempts. Meek Mill's video features him attempting to dive into a pool and ending up with a total belly flop. In Ross' video, he's attempting to jump off an Olympic diving board when his legs give out and he falls into the pool below. Both videos are hilarious flops but both rappers are pretty comfortable making light of their viral slip-ups.

Rick Ross And Meek Mill Debate Over Diving Fails

Rick Ross thinks that his failed dive is more legendary, trying to own the viral video. Meek Mill on the other hand tries to write his belly flop off as a cultural thing. “In Philly when we dive, we cup. You got to make it hit your stomach. But it ain’t a belly flop," he said to try and justify his dive. The pair repeatedly cracked each other up discussing the viral videos and never quite settled on whose was better.

Earlier this week Meek and Ross shared the tracklist for their upcoming collab album. The full tracklist revealed just how significant of an undertaking thenew record is and how packed it is with features. Vory, Fabolous, Teyana Taylor, DY Khaled, The Dream, Wale, Jeremih, Future, and French Montana are all set to appear on the project. The album is set for release later this week on September 10. Whose viral diving fail do you think was funnier Meek Mill or Rick Ross? Let us know in the comment section below.

