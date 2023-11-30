Ice Spice & Her Booty Take Center Stage In NYC

Ice Spice has been making her way around the U.S. on Doja Cat's Scarlet tour as of late, most recently bringing the house down in NYC. The 23-year-old hitmaker took over Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Wednesday evening, delivering a plethora of her biggest hits. She performed fan favorite tracks like "Deli," "Princess Diana," "Munch (Feelin' U)," and more.

Her songs weren't the only things she blessed her hometown fans with, however. The Grammy-nominated rapper was also sure to flaunt her figure, complementing her signature curves with a leather mini skirt. The duo will continue to make their way across the U.S. and Canada until the middle of December. They're scheduled to make notable stops in Detroit, Toronto, Chicago, and more.

Read More: "Forbes" 30 Under 30: Ice Spice & Latto Make Prestigious List Alongside Druski

Ice Spice Flaunts Her Figure At Barclays Center

Only adding to her long list of accomplishments, Ice Spice was recently featured in Forbes' "30 Under 30" issue alongside other artists like Latto, Trippie Redd, Steve Lacy, and more. She's also in the running for four Grammy Awards at the 2024 ceremony, including Best New Artist. Her viral Barbie soundtrack contribution with Nicki Minaj, "Barbie World," is also nominated for Best Rap Song as well as Best Song Written for Digital Media. She's received an additional nod for her appearance on Taylor Swift's "Karma (Remix)," which is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

While Ice Spice has already had quite a year, she doesn't show any signs of slowing down. Earlier this month, she took to social media to tease some new music she has slated for 2024, though she didn't specify exactly what listeners can expect. If it's anything like what she's been dropping throughout 2023, however, it's safe to say that fans won't be disappointed. What do you think of Ice Spice's performance in New York City? Where do you think she should perform next? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Social Media Reacts To Ice Spice's Lackluster Thanksgiving Meal

[Via]