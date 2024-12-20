Gunna Mellows Out With Catchy New Single "GOT DAMN"

He serves up another quality song.

Gunna has taken lots of hits in the last year. The rapper has done an excellent job of keeping his head down and dropping music that his fans love, though. Gunna serves up consistent music to vibe out to, whether it's an aggressive vibe or a mellowed out one. "GOT DAMN," his new single, falls in the second camp. The title may suggest a wild trap anthem, but the song is actually one of the more laid back and contemplative releases Gunna has dropped in quite a while.

The instrumental is minimal and relaxing. It's catchy in a subtle way. A kick drum coming in and out are pretty much the only variations we get, but it works. Gunna, meanwhile, reflects on his life and the ways in which it can be psychologically draining. The chorus is both catchy and indicative of how exhausted he has been since becoming a star. "On and off the jet, god damn (Damn)," he raps. "I don't get no rest, god damn (Damn). I want my respect, god damn, I been running up a check, yeah, yeah (Up a check)." Gunna doesn't drop any dense bars, but he treats fans to cogent bars and a sneaky catchy chorus. We're eager to see where the rapper goes in 2025.

Gunna Details His Exhausting Lifestyle On New Song

