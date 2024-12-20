Tee Grizzley Recruits Flo Milli For Remix Of "Diana"

One of Tee's more left-field cuts from "Post Traumatic" gets a light rework.

But Tee Grizzley had decided to go back to it and redo a track that we never got to. That means we are also going with him and taking a look at "Diana." Part of the reason we didn't give it a listen was due to how forgettable it was, quite frankly. At just over a minute long, it definitely felt more like a snippet than a fully fleshed out idea. Well, he's showing it some love this weekend by tapping Alabama pop rap hitmaker, Flo Milli. She adds a new third verse to the BNYX-produced rage-like track, essentially rapping from the female perspective of Tee's story. That is how this woman has got such a hook him that he will doing anything for her. Whether its trips or expensive gifts, Flo Milli (in this case) is on the receiving end. Check it out with the link below.

Tee Grizzley's 2024 was one of his most creative and experimental years of his career. After making a name of hard-hitting and violent street anthems, the Detroit native decided to incorporate some new sounds and topical focuses on Post Traumatic . It's his most recent album and it takes the deepest dive yet when it comes to varying approaches to tracks. He's done some more R&B-like cuts over the years, for example, but all the stops were pulled out for this tape. We covered quite a few songs off of it when it initially released back in October.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.