Tee Grizzley Recruits Flo Milli For Remix Of "Diana"

Tee Grizzley's 2024 was one of his most creative and experimental years of his career. After making a name of hard-hitting and violent street anthems, the Detroit native decided to incorporate some new sounds and topical focuses on Post Traumatic. It's his most recent album and it takes the deepest dive yet when it comes to varying approaches to tracks. He's done some more R&B-like cuts over the years, for example, but all the stops were pulled out for this tape. We covered quite a few songs off of it when it initially released back in October.
But Tee Grizzley had decided to go back to it and redo a track that we never got to. That means we are also going with him and taking a look at "Diana." Part of the reason we didn't give it a listen was due to how forgettable it was, quite frankly. At just over a minute long, it definitely felt more like a snippet than a fully fleshed out idea. Well, he's showing it some love this weekend by tapping Alabama pop rap hitmaker, Flo Milli. She adds a new third verse to the BNYX-produced rage-like track, essentially rapping from the female perspective of Tee's story. That is how this woman has got such a hook him that he will doing anything for her. Whether its trips or expensive gifts, Flo Milli (in this case) is on the receiving end. Check it out with the link below.
"Diana (Remix)" - Tee Grizzley & Flo Milli
Quotable Lyrics:
Feel like a drug, I'ma OD
He know I'm pretty and needy
Eyes on you like a TV
I ain't never backin' off, the way you hit it, I'ma make you my BD
I got that "do you miss me?"
Shoot it up, I ain't talkin' blicky