50 Cent’s Ex Daphne Joy Deletes Rape Accusations Amid Defamation Lawsuit

50 Cent previously denied the allegations, calling them "disturbing."

In March of this year, it was revealed that 50 Cent's ex Daphne Joy was named in Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy. Lil Rod accused her of having accepted monthly payments from the mogul for sex work, which she later denied. Regardless, 50 Cent proceeded to troll her with various social media posts, dubbing her a "sex worker" and mocking her for being named in the suit.

Eventually, Joy responded to 50 Cent's jabs with a lengthy post of her own, which included various allegations. "Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me," she wrote in part, also adding "You are no longer my oppressor and God will handle you from this point on."

Sources Claim Daphne Joy's Deleted Post Is Unrelated To 50 Cent's Defamation Lawsuit

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

He quickly denied the accusations, also alleging that they were merely a response to him seeking custody of their son. In May, he sued her for defamation, claiming that the accusations damaged his reputation, custody case, and more. Now, TMZ reports that she's removed the post containing the allegations from social media. The outlet notes that it's unclear exactly when she removed the post or why, though sources say it has nothing to do with the defamation lawsuit. Reportedly, he still plans to move forward with the case, and they haven't agreed on a settlement.