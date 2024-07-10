Azealia Banks Attends Donald Trump Rally In Miami Amid Eviction Rumors

Azealia Banks continues to support Donald Trump, despite his recent conviction.

As of late, fans have seen plenty of their favorite celebrities popping out for various summer festivities, Azealia Banks included. Instead of a music festival or Independence Day party, however, the "212" rapper recently decided to attend one of Donald Trump's rallies in Miami. In a clip that surfaced online earlier today, she sported a bright red dress as she supported the former president, who's seeking reelection this fall.

A fan captured a clip alongside her as Trump discussed subjects like "World War III," inflation, and more. She appeared to be in good spirits, later reposting another shot of herself at the event on her Instagram Story. Trump's official Instagram page even shared some photos from the rally yesterday, where she can just barely be made out.

Read More: Azealia Banks Denies Allegation That She Was Evicted From Florida Home Over Unpaid Rent

Azealia Banks Continues To Support Donald Trump

While some are surprised to see her unabashedly riding for the now-convicted felon, others argue that it's perfectly on brand, and note that this is far from the first time she's shown him support. Last November, for example, she chatted with The Standard about this year's election. At the time, she revealed that she planned to vote for Trump, citing his resiliency and sense of humor as deciding factors. “He’s just f*cking funny,” she explained to the outlet. “He’s been through how many bankruptcies? How many wives? How many television shows? Seriously, nothing can take him down.”