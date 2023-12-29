Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Track "Unlock" Stuns Fans With Bizarre "Fortnite" Reference

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign continue to tease their new album. Overall, this project is called Vultures and it has been delayed quite a few times already. However, there is still a lot of interest and intrigue from the fans out there. They know that this is going to be one of the biggest releases of 2024, even if it might fall short. While the snippets have arguably been "mid," there is still this sense that Ye will be able to fix the album in time. Only time will tell whether or not that is the case.

Last night, Ye and Ty Dolla were supposed to drop off "Everybody" which contains a sample from the Backstreet Boys. However, they ended up failing to do so. Instead, DJ Pharris for Power 92 Radio ended up giving a premier. This was for the track "Unlock" which is not on any streaming services right now. Instead, it was meant to just be a little teaser for what is supposedly going to come on January 12th. Interestingly enough, at 1:40 in the song, there was a unique reference that fans picked up on.

Was "Fortnite" On Kanye West's Mind

At one point, you can hear a reference to Fortnite and the character Jonesy, as well as an OG map location, "Salty Springs." Overall, this felt pretty out of place and there is some debate as to whether or not it was Ye saying it. After all, this was a radio premier so it could have been the DJ shouting out someone who was attempting to be funny. Regardless, this led to a huge wave of reactions on social media, with many asking whether or not Ye is playing the game on the regular.

