unlocked
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Track "Unlock" Stuns Fans With Bizarre "Fortnite" ReferenceShout out Jonesy in Salty Springs.By Alexander Cole
- NewsDenzel Curry & Kenny Beats Return With Remix Album "Unlocked 1.5"The project is a twist to their 2020 "Unlocked" release & features looks from Benny The Butcher, Smino, Joey Bada$$, The Alchemist, & more.By Erika Marie
- MusicDenzel Curry & Kenny Beats Hilariously Tease "Unlocked 1.5"Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats are returning with a brand new remix album with a ton of great features.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDenzel Curry Explains Why A$AP Rocky Took Him Off A SongDenzel Curry teases more music with Kenny Beats and explains the reason A$AP Rocky ended up removing him from a song. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDenzel Curry Is Ready To Drop New MusicDenzel Curry is gearing up to deliver something new, though he has opted to keep the details scarce for now. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDenzel Curry & Kenny Beats' "Unlocked" Getting Comic Book TreatmentDenzel Curry and Kenny Beats are gearing up to bring "Unlocked" to the wonderful world of comic books. By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsDenzel Curry And Kenny Beats Embrace The Joys Of Collaboration On "UNLOCKED": ReviewALBUM REVIEW: From out of nowhere, Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats have delivered "UNLOCKED," one of the most welcome surprises of 2020 thus far. By Robert Blair
- SongsDenzel Curry & Kenny Beats Set The Booth On Fire With New Track "Pyro (Leak 2019)"Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats' "Pyro (leak 2019)" is peak hip-hop head content. By Dominiq R.
- MusicNicki Minaj, Pop Smoke & Denzel Curry Heat Up Our "Fire Emoji" Playlist"FIRE EMOJI" has you covered with the best releases of the week. By Noah C
- NewsDenzel Curry & Kenny Beats Pair Up For "So.Incredible.Pkg" Off "Unlocked" EPDenzel Curry and Kenny Beats make one hell of a team.By Cole Blake
- NewsDenzel Curry & Kenny Beats Leave Scorched Earth On "DIET_"The apocalypse has never sounded so delightful. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosDenzel Curry & Kenny Beats Channel "Rick & Morty" In Their Short Film "UNLOCKED"Denzel Curry also sneaks in some new music into this trippy visual adventure with a pretty clever plot.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicRihanna Is An All Pink Beauty Queen In Latest Fenty Beauty AdStunna, to say the least. By Chantilly Post