Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Song Premiered On The Radio After "Everybody" Fails To Drop On Time

Fans had to settle for something else, instead.

BYAlexander Cole
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have been telling fans that a new collaborative project is on the way. However, they have not been able to deliver on that promise so far. Instead, the album has been nowhere to be seen. Although we did get some listening parties, that has pretty much been it. This week, there was some sort of sign of hope as it was revealed that the track "Everybody" would finally hit streaming services. Of course, this is the same track that samples the Backstreet Boys.

Well, fans were pretty skeptical that it would be released. In the end, that skepticism proved to be well-founded. The song did not end up coming out, much to the chagrin of Ye's remaining fans. However, it wasn't all bad as a new song called "Unlock" was played by DJ Pharris on Power 92 Radio. You can hear a part of the track below, which features layered vocal samples, and Ty Dolla dominating most of the runtime. If you are a Fortnite fan, you might enjoy the Jonesy Salty Springs reference at the 1:40 mark.

Read More: What Is Kanye West's Best-Selling Album?

New Kanye West x Ty Dolla

That said, based on some of the fan reactions, the song is not hitting like some people were hoping it would. After all, this is Kanye West we are talking about here. The standards for his music are very high, and this just doesn't feel like it is entirely up to par. Only time will tell whether or not this is a track that is going to grow on people. After all, Ye is known to make massive changes to songs after they have been previewed. Perhaps the rest of the tracklist will be a bit stronger.

Let us know what you think of this new track, in the comments section below. Do you think this is up to the standards of Ye's past work? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Needs Kanye West As Much As Kanye West Needs Freddie Gibbs 

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.