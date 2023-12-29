Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Song Premiered On The Radio After "Everybody" Fails To Drop On Time

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have been telling fans that a new collaborative project is on the way. However, they have not been able to deliver on that promise so far. Instead, the album has been nowhere to be seen. Although we did get some listening parties, that has pretty much been it. This week, there was some sort of sign of hope as it was revealed that the track "Everybody" would finally hit streaming services. Of course, this is the same track that samples the Backstreet Boys.

Well, fans were pretty skeptical that it would be released. In the end, that skepticism proved to be well-founded. The song did not end up coming out, much to the chagrin of Ye's remaining fans. However, it wasn't all bad as a new song called "Unlock" was played by DJ Pharris on Power 92 Radio. You can hear a part of the track below, which features layered vocal samples, and Ty Dolla dominating most of the runtime. If you are a Fortnite fan, you might enjoy the Jonesy Salty Springs reference at the 1:40 mark.

New Kanye West x Ty Dolla

That said, based on some of the fan reactions, the song is not hitting like some people were hoping it would. After all, this is Kanye West we are talking about here. The standards for his music are very high, and this just doesn't feel like it is entirely up to par. Only time will tell whether or not this is a track that is going to grow on people. After all, Ye is known to make massive changes to songs after they have been previewed. Perhaps the rest of the tracklist will be a bit stronger.

Let us know what you think of this new track, in the comments section below. Do you think this is up to the standards of Ye's past work? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

