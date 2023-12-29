Chaka Khan Apologizes To Kanye West For "Silly Grudge" Over Sped-Up Vocal Sample

Chaka Khan just got inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a deserving accolade for such a superstar. Thus, she reflected on her career highlights, personal experiences, and so much more during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. What will probably prove to be of most interest to hip-hop fans is the singer's assessment of her relationship with Kanye West. For those unaware, he sampled her track "Through The Fire" on his first-ever single "Through The Wire," something that she critiqued for many years since. Now, though, it seems like it's all water under the bridge.

"To clarify something, the reason you were annoyed with Kanye West about 'Through the Wire' is that he asked to use your sampled voice, but didn’t make it clear that it’d be sped up, right?" the publication asked. "Yeah. And you know, that was my fault, too, for feeling salty about that in any way," Chaka Khan responded. "Because if I understood the rap game more completely, like I do now, then that wouldn’t have been a big deal to me. No, I’m done [having it bother me]. Please. I’m not hanging on to any silly grudges."

Of course, Kanye West is no stranger to sampling issues, whether from an artistic standpoint or actually clearing it. Most recently, that's what's happening with his song "Everybody" off his yet-to-be-released collab album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures. The song samples The Backstreet Boys, and it looks like the publishers in charge of the sampled record refuse to give the rights over as of writing this article. It's just one of many ways in which this album rollout turned chaotic. We still doubt it will ever see the light of day.

Meanwhile, Ye isn't just receiving apologies from a legend; he's also giving them. Everyone has a different take on his apology in Hebrew to the Jewish community for his antisemitic remarks. While some are forgiving and others don't buy it for a millisecond, at least it's better than complete silence. For more news and the latest updates on Chaka Khan and Kanye West, stay logged into HNHH.

