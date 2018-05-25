chaka khan
- MusicChaka Khan's 7 Hottest Samples In Hip Hop: Kanye, Eminem, & MoreThe veteran artist has been sampled many times across the Hip Hop sphere.By Demi Phillips
- MusicChaka Khan Speaks On Retirement, Shades "B***hes" Who Do It "Three Or Four Times"Many wondered who the legendary funk singer could be talking about, although we know she has a track record of backtracking disses.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChaka Khan Apologizes To Kanye West For "Silly Grudge" Over Sped-Up Vocal SampleYe sampled Khan's "Through The Fire" on "Through The Wire," and for years she took issue with how he chopped it up.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChaka Khan Apologizes For Shading Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Adele & MoreBlige covered "Sweetest Thing" years ago, & Chaka said her vocals were flat. “If you’d been up all night, smoking crack or something, I don’t know."By Erika Marie
- MusicChaka Khan Disses Mariah Carey, Adele, Mary J. BligeShe isn't a fan of Mary J.'s cover of "Sweetest Thing." Chaka said, "If you’d been up all night, smoking crack or something, I don’t know."By Erika Marie
- MusicChaka Khan Talks This Generation's Singers: "Insecurity Is Present In These Girls"She also says that auto-tune singers need to get a job at the Post Office, "quick."By Erika Marie
- MusicChaka Khan Is Still Upset With Kanye West's "Through The Wire" SampleWhen asked if she heard from West about her disapproval of the 2004 single, she said no and she's "not looking to hear from [him], either."By Erika Marie
- MusicStephanie Mills & Chaka Khan Brought The Class Hits To "Verzuz"The reaction to this "Verzuz" was a mixed bag, to say the least, but these icons were respected throughout.By Erika Marie
- GramSwizz Beatz Denies Rejecting Chaka Khan & Stephanie Mills "Verzuz"After Mills claimed they weren't interested in seeing the icons on "Verzuz," Swizz stepped in to say he had "no idea who told them this info."By Erika Marie
- MusicChaka Khan Says "F*ck Her" When Asked About Singing With Ariana GrandeThe music legend added that she doesn't want to collaborate with other women because she doesn't want to "do no song with no heffa."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureChaka Khan's All-Star Performance Compared To Fergie'sChaka Khan's incredibly long rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game has been met with comparisons to Fergie's cringeworthy performance of the national anthem the year before. By Aron A.
- MusicChaka Khan Calls Kanye's "Through The Wire" Stupid, Didn't Like SampleShe didn't hold anything back.By Erika Marie
