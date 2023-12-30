Chaka Khan Speaks On Retirement, Shades "B***hes" Who Do It "Three Or Four Times"

Chaka Khan recently gave Rolling Stone a lengthy and illuminating interview centered around her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Moreover, she obviously has an indelible legacy in music, art, and culture, and a lot to reflect on as her trajectory continues forward in life. The funk legend still performs and is active in the music space, although she definitely considerers an exit every now and then. However, when asked whether she'd ever retire in this new conversation, she gave a surprisingly shady answer that might target other singers in her immediate genre or era circle. Either that, or it's a comical jab at current artists "fake retiring" these days instead of older acts stretching out their relevance.

"Well, I might do that three or four times, like other b***hes do," Chaka Khan responded to the question of whether she'll ever fully give up performing. She explained that she doesn't want to tour anymore but will keep doing shows, as she wants to shift gears to spending time with her grandchildren and other personal matters. Still, the Chicago native didn't have to blast other artist to relay this info. Previously, she had dissed Mariah Carey, Adele, and Mary J. Blige for their talents.

Read More: Chaka Khan Talks This Generation’s Singers: “Insecurity Is Present In These Girls”

Chaka Khan's Shady Thoughts On Retirement

"Recently, I [talked] about a list of the 'greatest singers of all time,'" Chaka Khan expressed in her apology for these remarks on Instagram. "Instead of questioning the need for such a list, I was pitted against other artists and I took the bait. As artists, we are unfairly put into ‘boxes’, ‘categories’ or on ‘lists.’ Being an artist or musician is not a competition. It’s a gift, for which I am truly grateful. It was not my intention to cause pain or upset anyone. To anyone that felt this way, I sincerely apologize."

Meanwhile, another apology of sorts came when the 70-year-old spoke of her bond with fellow Chicago artist, Kanye West. She took issue with his sample of her song on "Through The Wire," but during this interview, she called it a "silly grudge." We'll see what other hot takes and perspectives Chaka Khan comes through with about the music industry. For more news and the latest updates on her, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Stephanie Mills & Chaka Khan Brought The Class Hits To “Verzuz”