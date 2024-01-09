Chaka Khan's 7 Hottest Samples In Hip Hop: Kanye, Eminem, & More

It’s certainly not news that Hip Hop has a long history and lasting relationship with sampling. While many samples exist in Hip Hop, not many artists have been sampled as much as Chaka Khan. The musical legacy of the iconic singer is further preserved through samples from many songs in Hip Hop. All things considered, her indirect contributions to Hip Hop make her something of a star within the genre as well.

Over the years, a plethora of Hip Hop tracks have seamlessly integrated the soulful sounds of Chaka Khan’s discography. Brilliant acts like Eminem and Kanye West have borrowed from Khan to create fire tracks of their own. Interestingly, the singer was not very pleased with how West sampled a song of hers, and she has said so several times over the years. However, she finally seems to have had a change of heart and recently shared that she’s letting go of her “silly grudge” with Ye over the sample. Here’s a list of some of the hottest Hip Hop songs that contain samples from Chaka Khan.

Eternal Atake (Deluxe) was released on March 13, 2020, and contains 32 songs, one of which is “Strawberry Peels.” While the track is less than two minutes long, it’s a favorite among some Lil Uzi Vert fans. It contains a sample from “Never Miss the Water” (1996) by Chaka Khan ft. Meshell Ndegeocello. The iconic high note that opens “Never Miss the Water” also appears within the first few seconds of “Strawberry Peels.” While this sample only shows up at the very beginning, it is unmistakable.

6. “F**k Em All” - 2Pac ft. Outlawz

Better Dayz, the fourth posthumous album by late Hip Hop icon 2Pac, was released on November 26, 2002. Several songs on the album contain samples, including the title track and “Late Night,” among others. The sample on “F**k Em All” is from Chaka Khan’s song “The Message in the Middle of the Bottom” off her 1978 debut album. However, it’s the instrumental, rather than her voice, that is sampled on “F**k Em All.”

Before the documentary film Soul in the Hole was released in August 1997, its eponymous soundtrack album dropped on July 29, 1997. “High Expectations” is one of the 15 tracks contained in the album and one of its standouts. Additionally, the Hip Hop song samples the 1980 Chaka Khan gem “Move Me No Mountain.” It is one of a handful of rap songs that sample the groovy ‘80s track. With sampling only growing in popularity, “Move Me No Mountain” will very likely be sampled again in the future.

4. “Gerald” - G-Eazy ft. Anthony Hamilton

This track was released on September 24, 2021, as a part of G-Eazy’s sixth studio album, These Things Happen Too. “Gerald” offers a compelling glimpse into the artist’s introspective side, as well as his personal journey. It also masterfully samples the hook of Chaka Khan’s 1988 track “Baby Me.” The slowed-down iteration of “Baby Me” that plays in the background throughout “Gerald” sits on the track just right and completes the song.

3. “Bagpipes From Baghdad” - Eminem

Known for its controversial lyrics and catchy production, “Bagpipes From Baghdad” was released as a part of Eminem’s sixth album, Relapse. It is one of those Hip Hop samples of a Chaka Khan song barely noticeable in the track. However, fans of the Queen of Funk would definitely be able to pick it up, regardless. In this case, the sampled track is “I Feel for You,” and the sampled material shows up at the 2:32 mark.

2. “Therapy” - Cormega

While Cormega’s second album, The True Meaning, did not achieve widespread commercial success, it was critically praised. With songs like “Therapy” on the album, it makes sense that it would receive critical acclaim. The Hip Hop track samples a song from the iconic Chaka Khan album I Feel For You (1984). The shimmery notes that open Khan’s “Stronger Than Before” are slightly sped up and looped throughout Cormega’s “Therapy.” It serves as the perfect sonic backdrop for the emcee to lay his cold bars, and he does exactly that.

1. “Through The Wire” - Kanye West

“Through the Wire” is inarguably one of the most iconic Hip Hop songs that samples Chaka Khan. Over the years, the veteran songstress has expressed her displeasure with the sample. Contrarily, however, many listeners of Kanye West’s music are diehard fans of the track. Similar to the 2004 Ye track, the sampled Chaka Khan song is titled “Through the Fire.” The soulful and melodic sample complements West’s introspective lyrics. Additionally, the use of the sped-up sample became a signature element in the rapper’s early production style, helping to define his sound. Without a doubt, “Through the Wire” remains a standout track in West’s extensive catalog, and its impact can partly be credited to the iconic Chaka Khan sample.

