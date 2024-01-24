Britney Spears Allegedly Banned From Los Angeles Hotel For Swimming Topless

Following the end of her controversial conservatorship, Britney Spears re-entered the public eye in a way she hadn't been in years. Despite that increased attention though, it can sometimes be tricky to get a handle on what exactly she's doing these days. She often shares posts to her Instagram but fans have repeatedly questioned the authenticity of some of the claims she's made on the platform. There are also reportedly very few people in her inner circle according to reports published last year.

Now, a new report has emerged making the claim that Britney Spears was banned from a hotel. The place in question is a Four Seasons hotel in Los Angeles. According to Hollywood Unlocked, she was banned from the hotel "due to complaints about her 'bizarre behavior' and instances of stripping off by the pool." Spears reportedly stays at the hotel often and the staff have allegedly been frustrated by some of her antics. While it's just reports right now, there's reason to believe they could be true. Spears has been long known to spend time at the hotel and even once shared a topless picture taken there to her Instagram. Check out the full report below.

Britney Spears May Have Been Banned From A Hotel Near Her Home

In the comments, most of the fans seem to be on Britney's side. "notice there no pic..not even blurred security vids nothing..hmm" one comment reads expressing doubt in the reports. Others just call for the often troubled pop star to be left alone. "She is LIVING! Leave her tf alone" and "LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE !!!!!" two additional highly upvoted comments read.

News about Britney has been pretty quiet in recent weeks. She's continued to share new content to her social media for her fans. Additionally, Justin Timberlake recently began playing show again where he addressed some of the backlash from Spears' memoir. What do you think of the reports that Britney Spears was banned from a Loa Angeles hotel? Do you think they're true? Let us know in the comment section below.

