Britney Spears Shares New Video Dancing In Her Bikini

In recent weeks, Britney Spears has slowed down her Instagram output a bit. The move corresponded with the release of her new memoir The Woman In Me last month which got hundreds of thousands of fans re-invested in Britney. She wasn't the only one who had to make some Instagram adjustments in the wake of the book. Justin Timberlake, who the memoir is very honest about, had to disable his Instagram comment section as the backlash got too hostile.

But now Britney is back on the platform and once again showing off her body and her dance moves. Her newest post is a series of short cellphone videos of her dancing in the mirror while sporting a bikini. It's a pretty familiar style of content for those who have been following Britney for a while. A stripper pole that has featured in some of her videos in the past is also in this one, though she doesn't interact with it much in any of the clips. Check out the videos below.

Britney Spears Returns With A New Dance Video

The last time Britney drew attention for an Instagram post was earlier this month. It was another clip show where she was once again sporting a bikini. But in that case, she was living her best life on a boat while bumping Travis Scott. The clip was a pleasant surprise for fans that many were happy to see following what seemed like a pretty turbulent period in Britney's life.

Following the release of her memoir discussing Justin Timberlake, one of his former collaborators got in trouble for comments he made about the memoir. Timbaland came out and said that Timberlake should put a "muzzle" on Britney to stop her from talking about him. Thousands of fans online came to her defense calling him out for his disrespectful comments which eventually caused him to retract his comments. What do you think of Britney Spears's newest Instagram video? Let us know in the comment section below.

