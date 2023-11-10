Britney Spears Bumps Travis Scott In New Video From Her Boat

Britney Spears has been through quite a bit recently. Her memoir The Woman In Me was recently released and saw her opening up on some painful details. In particular, she discussed her relationship with Justin Timberlake. That included Timberlake getting her pregnant which resulted in what she described as an "excruciating" process ending the pregnancy. She also shared a story of Timberlake breaking up with her via text. The backlash from the revelations was so harsh that it caused him to have to turn off the comments on his Instagram.

Now, Britney Spears seems to be putting the drama behind her. In a new video she shared to Instagram she shows off a number of short clips of her enjoying herself and living her best life on a boat. Attached to the video is the Travis Scott song "K-POP." The track served as the lead single for his new album UTOPIA and features collaborations from The Weeknd and Bad Bunny. Check out the full video and fan reactions to it below.

Britney Spears Enjoying Herself Out On A Boat

In the comments, fans discuss some of the other recent news stories involving Spears. "As long as she not carrying them knives she good" one of the top comments reads. It's a reference to a series of videos she posted to Instagram this year where she appears to be dancing with knives. While Britney insisted that they were fake, many fans didn't believe her after she was seen with a bandage on her finger in one video.

Timbaland also found himself in trouble for a comment he made about the revelations in Spears's memoir. He said that Justin Timberlake should "muzzle" her after the details revealed in the book. The statement proved very controversial and Timbaland eventually walked back on his comments. What do you think of Britney Spears sharing a new video of herself living her best life on a boat? Let us know in the comment section below.

