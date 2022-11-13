PGF Nuk took the game by storm at an extremely young age. Based in Chicago, the 20-year-old has made a name for himself in the music industry after arriving late last year. His hit single “Waddup” gained millions of views and is now RIAA-certified gold.

Since solidifying himself as a drill rapper, Nuk has continued to drop records to maintain relevancy. In July, he dropped his mixtape, Switch Music, which has garnered over 100 million streams.

Now, PGF Nuk is back with another release. After getting cosigns from esteemed artists like Polo G, Lil Durk, Chance the Rapper and others, Nuk decided to work alongside another well-known artist.

On November 9, Nuk and Icewear Vezzo teamed up to drop “Shut Up.” The nearly three-minute record featured a hard-hitting beat with melodious sounds in the intro. As a result, the rappers meshed their Chicago and Detroit sounds to deliver something special.

Aside from the repetitive hook, Nuk spat snappy verses that showed off his drill skills. “Lil b*tch gettin’ wild, tryna do this d**k/Every year I’m lit, every year I drop another hit/Uh, yeah, that is why they choosin’ me/Pop out, then you know I’m flee,” he rapped.

Simultaneously keeping the same momentum as Nuk, Vezzo rhymed fiercely over the ground-shaking beat. He rapped, “Up that b*tch and get to shootin’ sh*t, look like I’m finna lose/Only play with FN’s and K’s, should have finished school.”

Additionally, the artists linked up to shoot a music video for the track. The visuals featured strip clubs and fast cars.

Stream the record and watch the official video below.

Quotable Lyrics

B*tch ain’t no approaching me, keep that glizzy right on me

Keep them killers right with me, tryna hide they come and seek

Soon as we on them, then we get the blick, it ain’t no suspicion

We ain’t doin’ no fakе sh*t, no pretending, hop out kill a witness