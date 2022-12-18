December started on a high note for 20-year-old PGF Nuk. Firstly, a prestigious gold plaque for his “Waddup” song came his way. Now, the Chicago native is following that up with an exciting new release called “Sko,” which landed on DSPs earlier this week.

The single features “pianos packed with drama, a thundering baseline, and strings that could be scored for a ‘Mission Impossible’ movie,” as a press release points out. Over the infectious beat, the rising rapper chiefly makes his voice heard.

“Unlock the car (Car) Jump out on their ass (Jump) / They runnin’ real fast, foenem thumpin’ at their ass,” he quickly rhymes on the hook. “Tryna catch a opp and break his ass like glass / We treat the streets like school, you just gon’ die without no pass.”

On his first verse, Nuk paints a vivid picture for listeners with his lyrics. “Bitch we in the trenches, real wild, it get vicious, uh / Four shooters and ’em switches, shootin’ crowds, it get wicked, uh.”

While he’s ending the year on a high note, the young rapper has been dropping bangers steadily throughout 2022. Recent arrivals from him include an appearance on Shift One’s “Choppas and Suburbans” as well as his own “Last Week.”

Additionally, he and Icewear Vezzo show out on “Shut Up.” Then in late October, he gave us “Reel Em In.”

Stream PGF Nuk’s “Sko” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, you can find more hot new releases on our weekly Fire Emoji playlist update here.

Quotable Lyrics:

They know I’m down to ride, I’m ready to slide and I’m on go

Um, when I pulled down my mask, grab the 9 and I’m gon’ blow

Play with me when I’m on stage, you gon’ die up at the show

They know that I’m a walkin’ bucket, we playing ball then I’m gon’ score