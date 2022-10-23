PGF Nuk made a name for himself by releasing his smash-hit “Waddup.” In less than a year, the Chicago native dropped the song’s remix with Polo G, garnering over 70 million streams and being certified gold. Since then, Nuk has continued to establish himself as an artist by working with some of the hottest rappers in the game, like G Herbo, EST Gee, Big 30, and more.

Continuing with his hot streak, the 20-year-old released his newest single, “Reel Em In,” on October 20. The two-minute track consisted of overlapping piano keys accompanied by distinct drum patterns. Nuk used the beat to his advantage, bragging about the lifestyle he’s been fortunate enough to live and warning his listeners to watch out for snakes.

“Lil Durk brought me out/I was fresh as hell wit’ the BDs/If you a opp, we gon’ spin yo’ block/spin it like a CD,” he rapped.

Additionally, Nuk created a music video for the quick-witted track. Shot in the streets of Miami, the visual shows him surrounded by some things he loves the most– fast cars and his inner circle.

Watch the video and stream the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

In Miami in the club, I done threw a dub

Rentin’ out them Slingshots for the guys, I was showin’ love

On Ocean Drive, meetin’ all my fans, I was givin’ hugs

Miami police smacked me on the bike, I was off the drugs