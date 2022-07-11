PGF Nuk
- SongsChicago's PGF Nuk Ends 2022 With His "Sko" SingleHe may be just 20, but the rising rapper is quickly cementing his status within the industry.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsPGF Nuk Collabs With Icewear Vezzo On "Shut Up"The two released a music video for the record, which already sits at over 100,000 views.By Lawrencia Grose
- SongsPGF Nuk Releases Visuals For New Record "Reel Em In"PGF Nuk is solidifying himself as the face of the new era of Chicago drill. By Lawrencia Grose
- NewsPGF Nuk & EST Gee Link Up For New Single, "Not Opps"PGF Nuk shared his "Switch Music" album on Friday, featuring EST Gee, BIG30, Polo G, and more.By Hayley Hynes