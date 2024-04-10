PGF Nuk Completes Two Carjackings In 30 Minutes Before His Arrest: Details

Chicago rapper PGF Nuk has been arrested for two carjackings in his hometown earlier this week. The kicker here is that he managed to conduct them in a 30-minute window. Numerous reports, including one from XXL, confirms the information. The 22-year-old drill rapper completed the first of the two on April 7 at 11:47 p.m., according to statement from the Chicago Police Department. Nuk "was identified as one of the offenders who, on April 7, 2024, at approximately 11:47 p.m. took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 32-year-old male victim in the 5900 block of S. Morgan St. (7th District)."

Then, in the same statement, they mention the second carjacking from Nuk. "He is also charged in connection to an aggravated vehicular hijacking and an aggravated kidnapping of a 35-year-old male victim that occurred on April, 8, 2024, at approximately 12:15 a.m. in the 8300 block of S. Cottage Grove Ave. (6th District). The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly."

What Charges Does PGF Nuk Face?

PGF was put into custody for these carjackings by the Chicago Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on Monday afternoon, April 8. When it comes to the charges that he faces, he is being handed down four of them. Specifically, they are two felony counts of vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful restraint, as well as one felony count of aggravated armed kidnapping. XXL says that PGF Nuk will be appearing for a detention hearing today.

What are your thoughts on PGF Nuk and his arrest for two carjackings in just 30 minutes? Have you heard someone pulling off two of these in such a short time? What do you think his eventual punishment will be?

