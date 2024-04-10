Brother Ali & UnJUST Drop Two More Promo Singles With "Worthy" & "Gauntlet" Featuring Roc Marciano

Brother Ali is one of the more intriguing prospects in the underground conscious rap scene. The longtime Wisconsin artist has an intricate pen game and understated delivery. He likes focusing more on the words rather than the cadence, which is highly commendable. Brother Ali is doing more of the same great stuff on two new singles, "Worthy" and "Gauntlet."

Both of these Brother Ali tracks are produced by unJUST, as have the last three singles. All five are out to bring hype to the rapper's forthcoming record Love & Service, his first in three years. The project is due on April 26 and to our knowledge, we know of one feature. That would be Roc Marciano, who actually features on "Gauntlet." For those wondering where he dropped the former and "Worthy," Brother Ali dropped the Roc collab on Apple Music only, and the solo track on Spotify.

Listen To "Worthy" & "Gauntlet" By Brother Ali, UnJUST, & Roc Marciano

In a way it is a two-pack, but not really. "Worthy" is the one that caught our immediate attention due to the incredible word play and rhymes. At the bottom there is just one sample of what Ali is bringing to the table. If you want to hear the rest of the great talent behind the mic, check out "Worthy" and "Gauntlet" on their respective platforms.

Quotable Lyrics From "Worthy":

I don’t chase the bag dagnabbit I'm in it

Not last-minute I been it ask my ancestors quit it

My kraft is authentically mastered it isn’t instant

You can't sprinkle it out of a package and get to whisking

It's seasoned by the seasons of marinade I drenched it

The care that I exhibit is the flavor that you're sipping listen

