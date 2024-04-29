Brother Ali & UnJUST Are More Than Formidable On "Love & Service"

The underground scene is a side of hip-hop that you can almost always count on to deliver some of the best records year in and year out. Brother Ali, a Madison, Wisconsin native, is just one solider in an army of some of the most unheralded lyricists the game has ever seen. On his new album Love & Service, Brother Ali is showing why he deserves that title and more recognition. Joining him one of the best records of the year so far is California producer unJUST.

Over the last few weeks or so, Ali had been dropping several singles ahead of his 12th project. In fact, all of this comes after a two-year hiatus of zero loosies or projects. He began the rollout back in February with "Ottomans" and would then go on to drop four more after that. Brother Ali went and grabbed a few features for the record as well, including Roc Marciano, Aesop Rock, Casual, Quelle Chris, and Rakaya Esime Fetuga.

Listen To Love & Service By Brother Ali & UnJUST

Across this 13-song tracklist, the longtime rapper discusses various topics that are always a welcome sight to hear instead of the traditional trap and pop rap talk. For example, on "The Collapse" (one of the singles), he raps about how most of society chooses to dance through and ignore the crumbling world around us on a daily basis. Furthermore, he explores other ideas such as God, death, and more. UnJUST also deserves a huge shoutout for the instrumentals. He was able to do some creative things in terms of the sampling and sonics overall. We highly recommend this project so be sure to check out Brother Ali's latest work above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album Love & Service by Brother Ali and unJUST? Is this one of his better projects, why or why not? Which song is the best and why? Who had the strongest feature appearance on the record? What is unJUST's best beat here? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Brother Ali and unJUST. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Love & Service Tracklist:

Chapter 1 with Rakaya Esime Fetuga Ottomans Awaken The Collapse Manik with Casual, Aesop Rock Nom De Plume Cadillac Gauntlet with Roc Marciano Howlin' Wolf Ghosts with Quelle Chris Love & Service Worthy Inside

