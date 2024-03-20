Brother Ali & UnJUST Preview Their Upcoming Collaborative Project With "The Collapse"

Today we are brushing off the cobwebs on our Brother Ali coverage with a new single "The Collapse." For those who do not know, he is a veteran rapper and activist from Madison, Wisconsin. He has been a steady presence in the conscious and lyrically-focused lanes of hip-hop for about 20 years now. Pretty soon, Brother Ali will be dropping a new project, which is exciting news.

This will be breaking a three-year gap in between albums for the multi-hyphenate. His last record, Brother Minutester, Vol. 1, which we did not cover unfortunately, hit streaming in 2021. So, fans of his are assuredly amped for his much-needed return. Over the past month and change Brother Ali has put out two songs already, "Ottomans" and "Cadillac." These have also been his first singles since 2022.

Listen To "The Collapse" By Brother Ali & UnJUST

Both of them feature production from unJUST, as well as "The Collapse." So, it looks like this new album, which is titled Love & Service, will be a team effort between the talents. Ali pens some terrific and ear-grabbing bars that make it easy to decipher the theme of this record. He is trying to get people to wake up to all of the issues happening in the world, but as most Americans are, they are being ignorant to the problems. Fans can expect Love & Service to drop on April 26.

Both of them feature production from unJUST, as well as "The Collapse." So, it looks like this new album, which is titled Love & Service, will be a team effort between the talents. Ali pens some terrific and ear-grabbing bars that make it easy to decipher the theme of this record. He is trying to get people to wake up to all of the issues happening in the world, but as most Americans are, they are being ignorant to the problems. Fans can expect Love & Service to drop on April 26.

Quotable Lyrics:

The holy land built on mass graves you’re filling

The poеts and the singers got stories in thеir spirit

Owners in the business oppose it when they fear it

But the trees don’t forget it the breeze blow the message

The rivers and seas hold the image

The tears on our cheeks and the beards hold the sweetest little reem

