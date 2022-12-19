It’s been four long years since the explosive feud between Pusha T and Drake spread across the internet. In a matter of days, the two rappers threw shots at each other via diss tracks, though Push’s “The Story Of Adidon” was really the nail in the coffin. The former G.O.O.D Music president pulled the curtain back on Drake’s family life, took shots at his engineer, and used a photo of the rapper wearing Blackface for the cover art. However, Drake decided to pull back from the feud before responding to the record.

In a recent interview with XXL, Pusha T reflected on the feud and how things have shaped up years later. Though we don’t hear Drake speak about Push often, the Canadian rapper does throw a few shots at his nemesis subliminally. However, Push doesn’t mind it at all.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 02: Pusha T attends the TV One Urban One Honors at The Eastern on December 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for Urban One Honors)

“Every time I hear a subliminal in one of his songs, it just lets me know how deep it hurt him,” the rapper said. “Because it’s been four years now. And we still talking about it. He is. I don’t. I’m cool. But every time it’s a subliminal, I’m like, Yes. It burns, it still burns. It lets me know. I love it.”

On the other hand, Push explained that he doesn’t think Drake will ever release a diss track towards him in the future. Seeing as how Drake went through J. Prince and a few other parties before deciding against releasing a “career-ending” diss track, Pusha T said that he’s “not interested anymore.”

“We should see. I don’t know what he’ll do,” he said. “At this point, that’s contradictory. Would he jump out the window? And he wanna say I took it too far? Then he gon’ tell people. Tell the label. Tell J Prince. My God. It’s a lot. With all of that being said, it’s like I’m not interested anymore. I’m just really not.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Pusha T revealed that he’s working on a new album.

