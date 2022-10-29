Toronto artist Realestk is on the rise. Earlier this year, the R&B singer appeared on NAV’s Demons Protected By Angels with the track “Lost Me.” He’s also getting attention from other big industry players, landing on OVO’s Sound Radio.

Now, Realestk is capitalizing on the momentum with Dreams 2 Reality, his debut album. Its title aptly describes where the singer finds himself, as he climbs into the upper echelons of success.

The songs embody the moody mystique that the artist has cultivated during his ascent. Each track is sultry and grooving as Realestk’s vocals float seemingly effortlessly.

The singer has called himself “Toronto’s Secret,” and on Dreams 2 Reality, he lets us in on it, detailing intimate nights and small lovers’ quarrels that feel like mountains. But through it all he keeps the listener at an arm’s length– it’s fitting that he likens himself to fictional billionaire recluse Bruce Wayne. It’s this distance which makes intimacy so difficult, as he outlines in the album standout “Trust.” “All I really want is love,” Realestk begs.

All this mystery around him doesn’t mean that Realestk is too cool to express his excitement with his new project. “Just want to say thank you to all the patient loving supporters that I have,” the artist wrote on Instagram when announcing the debut. “Thank you to my amazing team, everyone who contributed to this project/body of work. I hope you guys enjoy this album as much as I did making it. First of many now we on to the next!!”

Hopefully his promise of many more is true– Dreams 2 Reality proves Realestk is an artist to watch. Check out the project below, and let us know what you think of it.

Tracklist