Drake Praises PARTYNEXYDOOR's New Album: "Played This 100000 Times"

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR have a legendary partnership dating back to 2013. The latter was the first artist signed to Drake's OVO label, and he's been a key collaborator on the last decade of Drake albums. The 6 God has returned the favor by hyping up PND's solo outings and dropping a guest verse once in a while. He's nowhere to be found on the singer's latest, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4, but he's been busy feuding with entire rap industry. Nevertheless, Drake found time to praise PND for dropping another stellar body of work.

Drake's Instagram Story was dominated by PND content on April 25. There were screenshots from the music video for "For Certain" and photos from the singer's wrap party. The thing that really clicked with fans, though was when Drizzy praised the quality of the album overall. He posted a screenshot of the single "No Chill" with the caption: "Played this 100000 times before release." The rapper lamented not being able to count his spins towards the song's overall numbers. "Wish they logged my streams."

Read More: PartyNextDoor Net Worth 2024: What Is The Singer Worth?

Drake Dubbed PND His "Favorite Artist"

PARTYNEXTDOOR has often been described as the introvert to Drake's extrovert. The two performed together during a 2022 concert in Toronto, and the latter commented on this dynamic. "I don’t mean to put you on the spot or anything. I know you hate this the most," he noted. The "Push Ups" rapper then talked up PND's impact on his music to the crowd. "I’m so grateful for you," he announced. "I would not be the artist I am if it wasn’t for you. This is really my favorite artist in the world."

Drake isn't the only who's impressed by PARTYNEXTDOOR 4. PND told Billboard that he has never put more work in on an album, and is thoroughly satisfied with how P4 turned out. "This is the proudest I’ve felt," he admitted. "I’m excited to grind even more for the next [one]. I’m in love with how hard you should work for it." He also doubled down on his preference to stay out of the spotlight. "The only thing that’s important, that has changed my life, is dropping music," he told the outlet. "I’m not worried about the fame."

Read More: PARTYNEXTDOOR's New Album Getting Heaps Of Love From Fans