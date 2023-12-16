Juice WRLD, Eminem, And Benny Blanco Release Powerful Song About Addiction With "Lace It"

Wow. Not many were expecting this. Juice WRLD, Eminem, and producer benny blanco have just stunned the music world. Back in 2020, the legendary artists from Chicago and Missouri united (in a posthumous manner) for "Godzilla." That track calls Music To Be Murdered By home. However, this single, fresh off the presses may we add, belongs to Juice and his team.

All three have just come together for "Lace It," presumedly the second single from Jarad Higgins' last album, The Party Never Ends. According to the Genius page, there is also an unreleased song with Kid Cudi, "All Life Long (Good Time)," that will land on it. There is no release date for the LP but is expected sometime next year. On the annotation for "Lace It," the single was supposed to be released on Friday, December 15. However, there were issues with the legal team.

Listen To "Lace It" By Juice WRLD, Eminem, And Benny Blanco

Then, Juice's co-manager, Lil Bibby sent this message out the same day of the initial drop date on Instagram. He said, "200 phone calls to get this song to y'all!! Hope you appreciate it cuz I hate talking that much…. The Party Never Ends coming soon!! Big Thank you to Eminem and Benny on this one!! Let the Party Start." The song has nearly 100,000 views on YouTube in its first two hours and there is good reason for that. It is a very deep cut about struggling with drug addiction, which as we well know, took Juice's life at the young age of 21. Juice's final lyrics are very chilling and emotional but also have us excited for his last body of work. "Me? I can never ever die, can never ever die."

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "Lace It," by Juice WRLD, Eminem, and benny blanco? Is this the better of the two collaborations between Juice and Eminem? Are you excited for the final record from Juice, The Party Never Ends? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with Juice WRLD, Eminem, and benny blanco. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

They call it, "lean," 'cause you gravitate and lean towards the Perc'

The blessin' or the curse of fame?

'Cause now you can afford to serve (Damn)

Percocet and percodan

But that ain't what you meant when you said that

You're in it for the perks (Nah, damn)

