Juice WRLD's Girlfriend Ally Lotti Allegedly Sells His Clothes On OnlyFans

In recent months, Juice WRLD's former girlfriend Ally Lotti has found herself at the center of a fair amount of controversy. In January, for instance, the OnlyFans model received a ton of backlash for allegedly leaking a sex tape featuring the late rapper on the primarily adult platform. Now, she's come under fire once again, this time for seemingly trying to sell his clothes on the site.

In a new screenshot making its rounds online, Lotti appears to agree to sell a fan Juice WRLD's Supreme Louis Vuitton hoodie for $3K. In the messages, she claims that several other supporters were also looking to buy the item, urging them to hurry up and pay if they wanted it. She's now receiving a great deal of criticism from Twitter/X commenters, who agree that the apparent sale feels cold, to say the least.

Ally Lotti Seemingly Arranges Hoodie Sale

"Nobody has disrespected this man more since his passing [than] her," one user writes. "What happened to shame?" another wonders. While plenty of commenters think Lotti is guilty of exploiting her ex and his passing, others are coming to her defense, arguing that she's simply selling clothing she wouldn't otherwise use to fans who would enjoy it. Unfortunately, however, this isn't the first time she's been accused of mishandling Juice WRLD's belongings.

Last year, 600 Breezy claimed that Lotti might've given her new man, Carter Jamison, Juice WRLD's clothes and jewelry. "I be seeing what's going on with his ex," he explained. "They claiming she giving up his watches and coats and jackets and sh*t. I'm not just gon' sit here and say she doin' that, because I don't really know what's going on. Maybe she just buying [her new boyfriend] the same type of sh*t." What do you think of Juice WRLD's girlfriend Ally Lotti allegedly selling his clothes on OnlyFans? Do you think she deserves the backlash she's receiving online, or are social media users overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

