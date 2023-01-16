He’s one of the most celebrated Hip Hop icons, and La La Anthony is giving her opinions on Nas. The BMF star has been lighting up the small screen as she moves forward in her acting career. The second season of BMF recently premiered, and Anthony caught up with AllHipHop to discuss the series, as well as her picks for Top 5 Rappers of All Time. It seems only one person holds down all positions.

“All-time MCs? Oh Nas, everybody knows that,” she said. “I don’t think there’s anybody — Nas is 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 for me. When it comes to lyricists and MCs and everything, I’ve been a Nas fan since I was 14, 15 years old.”

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 30: La La Anthony and Nas attend ‘Nas: Time Is Illmatic’ New York Premiereat Museum of Modern Art on September 30, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic)

Anthony’s first introduction to global fame came from her stint as an MTV VJ. After climbing through the ranks, she began diversifying her portfolio with other entertainment projects, but Hip Hop has always been one of her first loves.

“I always say Hip Hop is the soundtrack to my life,” she also stated. “I started my career as an intern because I was such a fan of Hip Hop, that I wanted to be around music all the time. I started interning when I was 16 years old at a radio station, just to be around music and my favorite artists. Just be able to embody that.”

“That’s how I started my entire career, was chasing Hip Hop,” Anthony further shared. “It’s definitely the soundtrack to my life and the springboard into how I became what I am today.”

She also revealed there was a time during her teen years when she was insistent on being a rapper.

“It was serious. As a teenager, I really thought that’s what I was going to do,” said Anthony. “But my career, my life took a lot of different twists and turns. I’m still happy to do what I’m doing, and I’m still in the music business. It’s great to still be able to be in the entertainment music business in a different capacity.”

“I’m such a fan of Hip Hop and music, so I get to still be a part of it.”

