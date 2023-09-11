Stormzy Is Ready For Kids, Heading To Couple’s Therapy With Maya Jama: Source

Maya Jama and Stormzy were much younger during their first attempt at a relationship, and though they had plenty of fun, the pair ultimately decided to call it quits in 2019. Upon reflecting on the split late last year, the British rapper admitted that he was in a far more childish mindset at the time, but he's since gone through tremendous growth to help shape him into a man who's apparently ready to settle down. The one-year anniversary of Stormzy's This Is What I Mean LP is quickly approaching, and with any luck, he'll have Jama by his side to celebrate.

Social media sleuths began speculating that the former lovers had reconciled in late August. At the time, both the socialite and her ex were sharing content from a beautiful villa in Greece, though neither was quite ready to hard launch the other during their baecation. Eventually, paparazzi caught photos of them wandering through the islands hand in hand, unofficially confirming that their romance is back on.

Stormzy is Glad to Have Maya Jama Back on His Arm

Since then, the Mirror has learned that they're even planning to head to couple's therapy to ensure that things have a better chance of working in their favour this time around. "Stormzy and Maya have never stopped loving each other and want to do all they can to protect their second shot at lifelong happiness. Stormzy has already told friends he’s ready to have kids as early as next year," an insider dished to the outlet.

Earlier this month, sources revealed that Stormzy has plans to pop the question to Maya Jama in the future – likely why therapy is so high on their list of priorities. Seeing as the Love Island host was engaged to Ben Simmons not so long ago, she already knows all too well the excitement that comes with being a fiancee, and we can't imagine why she'd say no. Read more about the wedding bell rumours at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

